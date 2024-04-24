Akhilesh Yadav to contest election from Kannauj. Will file nomination papers on April 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akhilesh had won from the Kannauj seat in 2000. Later, he represented the seat in 2004, 2009 and he left the seat after he became chief minister in 2012, and his wife Dimple Yadav won the by-election unopposed. Later, Dimple won from the seat in 2014 but she lost to BJP's Subrat Pathak in 2019.

Voting on this seat will be held on May 13.

