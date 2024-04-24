Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha polls 2024: Akhilesh Yadav to contest election from Kannauj; to file nomination tomorrow

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Akhilesh Yadav to contest election from Kannauj; to file nomination tomorrow

Livemint

  • Akhilesh Yadav had won from the Kannauj seat in 2000

Akhilesh Yadav had won from the Kannauj seat in 2000

Akhilesh Yadav to contest election from Kannauj. Will file nomination papers on April 25.

Akhilesh had won from the Kannauj seat in 2000. Later, he represented the seat in 2004, 2009 and he left the seat after he became chief minister in 2012, and his wife Dimple Yadav won the by-election unopposed. Later, Dimple won from the seat in 2014 but she lost to BJP's Subrat Pathak in 2019.

Voting on this seat will be held on May 13.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.