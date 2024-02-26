Lok Sabha Polls 2024 : Akshay Kumar from Chandni Chowk? BJP gets rolling in Delhi after AAP-Congress tie up, says report
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar may replace former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Singh from Chandni Chowk in 2014 Lok Sabha election, according to a report in Hindi daily Navbharat Times
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has started discussions on Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress decided to contest these seats together in an alliance
