Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to launch AAP's poll campaign today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will launch the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for Lok Sabha from Delhi headquarters in the presence of party leaders, including Atishi and declared candidates.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the national capital on March 8.
