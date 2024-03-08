The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the national capital on March 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , who is also national convernor AAP, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann , and other party leaders and declared candidates will be present at the campaign launch, according to reports in news agencies.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Congress in five states, including Delhi, as part of Opposition INDIA bloc.

The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the remaining three will be contested by the Congress party, as part of the agreement between the two INDIA bloc partners.

The four seats that AAP will contest in the national capital are New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. The Congress will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal announced that the free electricity scheme in the national capital has been extended to March 31 2025 on Thursday.

“I am extremely glad to announce that in today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi," said AAP leader and minister Atishi while addressing the media on Thursday.

The party has also announced a scheme of giving ₹1000 per month to all women of Delhi in its Delhi budget presented last week. The scheme is expecting to benefit at least 50 lakh women of Delhi.

The AAP is banking on these schemes to ensure a good showing in the Lok Sabha Polls. In 2019 the BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The parties have also agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement in Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa. The AAP will contest two seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat.

