Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot unlikely to contest
Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Gehlot's son Vaibhav may contest from Jalore. Congress has finalized 79 candidates including Rahul Gandhi for the election.
Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as per a report by PTI news agency citing sources.
