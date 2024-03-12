Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot unlikely to contest

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as per a report by PTI news agency citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Gehlot's son Vaibhav may contest from Jalore in Rajasthan.

Besides, Congress has decided to field former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabah polls.

During the deliberation, the party has reportedly decided not to field Pilot and Gehlot in the summer's election.

Additionally, Kharge may also skip the Lok Sabha contest. The Rajya Sabha MP may now nominate his son-in-law Radhakrishnan Doddamani from Gulbarga constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far Congress has finalized 79 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who will be contesting from the Wayanad constituency.

Other prominent names of the Congress party who will be contesting in Lok Sabha polls are former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal from Alappuzha (Kerala) and Shashi Tharoor has been renominated from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

