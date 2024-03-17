Lok Sabha Polls 2024 : Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra isn't a patch on its first version : 5 Points
Rahul Gandhi's second march, primarily a bus yatra accommodating daily marches, covered more distance in a shorter period than the first one which was mostly on foot. Yet, it could not repeat the success of its first version, at least the optics of it.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar and reading the Preamble of the Constitution on March 16, the day the schedule for Lok Sabha polls 2024 was announced.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message