Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP releases 7th list of candidates, Navneet Rana to contest Amravati seat

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its seventh candidate list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seventh list mentioned the names of two candidates nominated from Maharashtra's Amravati and Chitradurga constituency of Karnataka

Navneet Rana fielded from Amravati constituency in Maharashtra. (HT_PRINT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its seventh candidate list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seventh list mentioned the names of two candidates nominated from Maharashtra's Amravati and Chitradurga constituency of Karnataka.

The saffron party has fielded Navneet Rana from the Amravati Lok Sabha reserved (SC) seat in Maharashtra and Govind Karjol from Chitradurga reserved constituency (SC) in Karnataka.

Navneet Rana is a sitting member of parliament from Amravati constituency. She was elected as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) defeating Anandrao Adsul of Shiv Sena.

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Govind Karjol has been fielded from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat. BJP leader A Narayanaswamy had won the Chitradurga parliamentary seat in the 2019 general election.

Besides the seventh list of Lok Sabha candidates for Amravati and Chitradurga, the saffron party also released a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and Haryana bypoll.

The BJP named the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest from the Karnal Assembly seat vacated by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the by-poll. Saini succeeded Khattar as Haryana's chief minister earlier this month.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

The BJP today released a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The saffron party has named N Eswara Rao from Etcherla, P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley, M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy, Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur and Y.S. Chowdary from Vijaywada West.

The BJP also named Bojja Roshanna from Badvel, C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu, P.V. Parthasarathi from Adoni and Y. Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram.

The Chhattisgarh BJP today released the list of its 40-star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were among others in the list.

The list shared by the Chhattisgarh unit of BJP also features Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Munda.

Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Mohan Yadav, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also hit the hustings.

Published: 27 Mar 2024, 07:15 PM IST
