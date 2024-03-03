Lok Sabha Polls 2024: ‘Holi Milan to Mohalla Chai pe Charcha,’ BJP's Overseas Friends launches poll campai
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Overseas Friends of BJP in US kick off 2024 election campaign to support BJP in India; more than 3,000 volunteers sign up for election-related activities.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: As the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Overseas Friends of BJP in the US has kicked off its 2024 election campaign pledging to volunteer and contribute towards the goal of winning 400 seats in the elections.