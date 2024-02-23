Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to announce 100 candidates by February-end, sources
The first list of candidates, which has been finalised, is expected to include names of some Union ministers as well, sources said. A clearance from the party's central election committee is awaited, they said.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its first list of at least 100 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha elections by the end of February, reports said.
