Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to hold 2nd core group meetings with THESE 8 states today | 5 key points to know
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's 2nd core group committee meeting to be held today. In the recent Rajya Sabha elections, BJP secured victories in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Congress won in Karnataka.
Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi today, sources told news agency ANI. As per the report, the will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.