Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi today, sources told news agency ANI. As per the report, the will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 key points about today's core meeting 1. This will be the second core group meeting which will be held today. On 24 February, core group meeting of five states - Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan was held. Discussions on lost seats and the number of seats the party will be contesting was the main agenda of the meeting.

3. Additionally, as per the source, the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and other three states will be present at today's meeting.

4. Earlier, it was also reported that the party will release its first list of at least 100 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha elections by the February end. As per the Economic Times report, the list will have names of candidates from seats in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

5. The BJP manifesto committee meeting was held on 26 February at the BJP extension office in Delhi, where the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh, presided over the meeting. Convenors and co-convenors of the BJP's manifesto committee were included from all across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika says most state Congress leaders ‘in touch’ with BJP: ‘Only a matter of time before...' BJP's big win in Rajya Sabha elections The party secured victories in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh while the Congress won Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27. Overall, elections were held for electing 15 candidates in three states- Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP wins big in UP, Himachal; Congress bags Karnataka Of these, 10 seats went to the BJP, three seats to the Congress party and two seats to the Samajwadi Party (SP). The elections in all three states were marred by cross-voting by MLAs. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won eight out of 10 seats while the Samajwadi Party won two seats.

Also Read: Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP: What went wrong, floor test next for Sukhvinder Sukhu's govt? In Himachal Pradesh, BJP's Harsh Mahajan was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP, defeating Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi on the basis of a draw of lots after a tie between both the candidates with 34 votes each. In Karnataka, all three Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar won with 47, 46 and 46 votes respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

