Polling for 35 Odisha assembly constituencies and 49 parliamentary seats across eight states and UTs, including key leaders, is underway. Akshay Kumar and other celebrities cast their votes in Mumbai amid tight security.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar showed the indelible ink mark on his finger.

Speaking to the reporters, the actor said, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted, keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good."

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m.

Actor Sanya Malhotra shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote.

After casting his vote, Actor Rajkummar Rao said, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more."

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies in six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly is also taking place simultaneously on Monday.

ECI further noted that over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

The fifth phase features key contests in various constituencies, with prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya seeking electoral success.

The eight states and union territories going to polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

