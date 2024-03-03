BJP's Pawan Singh steps back from Asansol candidacy, seat held by TMC's Shatrughan Sinha. PM Modi and Amit Shah feature in BJP's first list of 195 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who was initially announced as a candidate from Asansol in West Bengal, has decided to withdraw from the electoral race.

Currently, the Asansol seat is held by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Also Read: BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

In a post on X, Pawan Singh wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, singer Babul Supriyo clinched victory in this seat on a BJP ticket by defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen. However, two years later, Supriyo resigned from the seat and joined the TMC. Subsequently, in 2022, Shatrughan Sinha secured a victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its highly anticipated first list of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Among the notable names are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will contest from Varanasi, and Amit Shah, set to run from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency.

Meanwhile, apart from Pawan Singh, the BJP has chosen three Bhojpuri film stars as candidates. Popular Bhojpuri star Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, also known as Ravi Kishan, will be contesting from Gorakhpur, the bastion of Yogi Adityanath, for the second time.

Manoj Tiwari, a renowned Bhojpuri singer-actor and two-time sitting MP from North East Delhi, will be contesting from the same seat for the third consecutive time on a BJP ticket.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as 'Nirahua', currently holds the position of a Member of Parliament from Azamgarh. He is set to contest from the Samajwadi Party's stronghold once again in the upcoming parliamentary elections. In the 2022 by-elections, Nirahua emerged victorious by defeating SP's Dharmendra Yadav with a margin of nearly 9,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

