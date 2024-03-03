With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections, Congress in its manifesto is likely to announce caste census and promise on law on MSP (minimum support prices) to the farmers, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. In addition to this, a senior member of the Congress manifesto panel have also stated that it would contain SOPs for women, youth, farmers and workers.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi also said that the party's manifesto includes the promise to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers legally if it came to power, and accused the BJP-led Union government of ignoring farmers' interests while working for big industrialists. Moreover, he also reiterated the demand for caste census and claimed that 73 percent of the country's population has no presence in most sectors of the economy as well as in the top levels of bureaucracy, adding that conducting a caste-based census will be the first task the INDIA bloc government will undertake after coming to power at the Centre.

Coming back to the report, the Congress manifesto will address the theme of justice and draw its ideological foundation from the ongoing Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY). His yatra has been centred on preserving the Constitution and highlighting the importance of social, political, and economic justice—all of which are guaranteed by the Preamble.

In order to discuss the draft manifesto, committee led by former finance minister P Chidambaram will hold a meeting on Monday i.e. on 4 March.

Also Read: BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

Another party representative emphasised the connection between the BJNY and the party's campaign pledges by pointing out that the Yatra's goal is to "identify methods to deliver justice to every Indian," as reported by HT. “And this would also be the central theme of the manifesto for the 2024 elections," the party representative said as quoted by HT.

Scrapping of Agnipath scheme

The Congress has also promised to scrap the Agnipath military recruitment scheme if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had urged President Droupadi Murmu to help nearly two lakh youth facing “gross injustice" after the regular recruitment process was scrapped. The Agnipath scheme was introduced in June 2022 and ensures recruitment of youngsters aged between 17 and 21 for a period of four years.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The first list of 195 candidates features high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The list, which has names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, comes days before the dates of Lok Sabha polls 2024 - to be held in April-May - are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow while Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!