Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 'Caste census, MSP' to take centre stage in Congress manifesto from Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress manifesto likely to include caste census and promise on MSP for farmers. Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ignoring farmers' interests. Manifesto to focus on justice and ideological foundation from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections, Congress in its manifesto is likely to announce caste census and promise on law on MSP (minimum support prices) to the farmers, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. In addition to this, a senior member of the Congress manifesto panel have also stated that it would contain SOPs for women, youth, farmers and workers.