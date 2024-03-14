A day after announcing guarantees for women across India, the Congress released five guarantees for the farmers of the country. The five guarantees include the promise of legalising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and amending Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules in favour of farmers. The announcement came ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The 5 guarantees of the Congress for farmers are:

1. GST-Mukt: The Congress said GST regime will be amended to get rid of taxation on agricultural materials.

2. Import Export Policy: The Congress will formulate and implement an import-export policy for agricultural commodities, "which will give paramount importance to protecting the interests and concerns of farmers". The party said the policy will be "stable and predictable and based on farmers' interests".

3. Bima Suraksha (Insurance): The PM Fasal Bima Yojana will be redesigned to guarantee payment to farmers, within 30 days of crop loss, directly into their bank accounts.

4. Karza Mafi (loan waiver): ⁠A Standing Farm Loan Waiver Commission will be set up to waive loans of farmers and determine the amount of the loan waiver that is required.

5. Sahi Daam (right price): MSP will be given legal status. A special law to this effect will be passed in Parliament. MSP will be set in accordance with the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula.

Sharing the details of these guarantees, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter, "My salute to all the food providers of the country...Congress aims to make the lives of the farmers who irrigate the soil of the country with their sweat, happy and these five historic decisions are steps taken in that direction."