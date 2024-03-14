Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress announces 5 guarantees for farmers including GST exemption, legal status to MSP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress' five guarantees for farmers include the guarantee of legal status to Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to amend GST in favour of farmers.
A day after announcing guarantees for women across India, the Congress released five guarantees for the farmers of the country. The five guarantees include the promise of legalising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and amending Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules in favour of farmers. The announcement came ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The Congress has so far announced guarantees for the women, youth and tribals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. "We have announced ‘Paanch Nyay’ to empower India: Yuva Nyay, Bhagidari Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisan Nyay and Shramik Nyay," the Congress said.
The Congress' five guarantees for women include ₹1 lakh cash transfer every year and 50 percent reservation for women in government jobs.
