Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress manifesto to feature Germany-style apprenticeship, paper leak compensation, says report
Led by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Congress party's manifesto committee is currently in the final stages of drafting the document. The panel will hold a meeting to finalise the document on Monday, March 4
The Congress party may promise a Germany-style apprenticeship and compensation for paper leaks to woo young voters in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to a report.
