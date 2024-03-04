Led by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Congress party's manifesto committee is currently in the final stages of drafting the document. The panel will hold a meeting to finalise the document on Monday, March 4

The Congress party may promise a Germany-style apprenticeship and compensation for paper leaks to woo young voters in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Led by former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, the Congress party’s manifesto committee is said to be in the last stages of drafting the document. The panel will hold a meeting on Monday, March 4, to finalise the document.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, is the Convenor. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are other members of the panel meeting today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For quite some time now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on joblessness and paper leaks.

The apprenticeship model of Germany and tailoring it for Indian conditions will be pitched by the grand-old party as one of the highlights in the manifesto to address the unemployment issue among the youth, according to the report in The Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Germany’s dual education model, also known as the dual vocational training system or apprenticeship system, is a unique and successful approach to education and workforce development. The programmes in this model usually last between two and three and a half years and consist of theoretical and practical elements.

The Congress leaders believe this model offers the youth an attractive way to enter the job market. The challenge, however, is to tailor the model to suit Indian conditions since the private and public sectors will have to be involved, the report said.

The Congress party took suggestions from the citizens across the country to frame the party’s manifesto. In January, Chidambaram said the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls will be a “people’s manifesto". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manifesto is likely to be based on the thrust areas of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), which focuses on ‘Protecting the Constitution,’ emphasising economic, social, and political justice. The Yatra that was kicked off from Manipur in January 2024 will resume in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri from Monday.

The Congress is also said to be working on a promise to soften the blow of repeated question paper leaks, which has resulted in cancellation of several examinations across states. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) RO/ARO exam was cancelled last week amid allegations of a paper leak. The Congress party plans to provide monetary compensation to victims of paper leaks if it comes to power in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reduced to 44 and 52 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections respectively, the Congress party is faced with the formidable task of stopping the BJP from returning to power in the general elections scheduled in April-May. The party has stitched up a coalition with other parties as part of the INDIA bloc.

A confident BJP has already released the names of candidates for 195 seats, with Prime Minister Modi discussing the agenda of his expected third government with his ministers at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, March 4.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!