While growing disagreements over seat-sharing have put the Opposition alliance at risk of collapsing, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said on Thursday that her party, in collaboration with similar regional allies, is poised to establish the government at the Centre following the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, Banerjee categorically dismissed the possibility of allying with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M). She asserted that the CPI(M) had been responsible for orchestrating the killings of Opposition activists during its rule in the state. “I can assure you all that we will form the government in Delhi. As to how or in what manner we form the government at the Centre is something we will decide after the (Lok Sabha) elections through talks with like-minded regional parties," the TMC Supremo said, as reported by ANI. Also Read: How TMC's Mamata Banerjee plans to win LS polls ‘solo’ Ruling out trucking with the Left, which is a partner in the INDIA bloc, for the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, she added, “The CPI(M) killed scores of people when they were in power here. They took lives and wrecked many households. They burned (anti-land acquisition activist) Tapasi Malik alive in Singur. People were set ablaze and their bodies were dumped in the Haldi River of Nandigram. We will never go into an alliance with the CPI(M). They perpetrated similar horrific crimes in Shantipur as well."

The West Bengal CM had earlier ruled out allying with the Congress, saying her party was quite capable of going it alone in the state and defeating the BJP-led NDA.

Accusations flew as Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC leader and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, pointed fingers at the Congress, holding them responsible for the breakdown in seat-sharing discussions.

Earlier in the week, representatives of various political parties convened in the national capital to deliberate on the seat-sharing agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Among those present were Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader TR Baalu, and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, all captured leaving Kharge's residence after the meeting.

The INDIA bloc faced escalating divisions as Mamata Banerjee distanced herself from the Congress, and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar dealt another blow to the alliance by rejoining the BJP-led NDA. Nitish, a crucial figure in the bloc, not only withdrew from the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar but also took oath as chief minister for the ninth time, garnering support from the NDA.

“We had proposed to give two (Lok Sabha) seats in Malda to the Congress but they didn't agree to that. Now, they won't get a single seat in the state," Mamata said earlier.

Blaming the CPI(M) for her falling out with the Congress over the years, the TMC chief said, “The CPM is the number one broker of the BJP. I took a lot of beatings from the CPI(M) and will never forgive them. I used to be on good terms with the Congress but my equations soured because of the Left."

(With inputs from ANI)

