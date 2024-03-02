Lok Sabha Polls 2024 : Five takeaways from the first BJP candidate list
Of the 195 leaders fielded by BJP in the first list announced on Saturday, 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list includes 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released the names of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections here in the national capital on March 2.
