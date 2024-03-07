Following his resignation from the Calcutta High Court, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, March 7.

Gangopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire in August 2024, has created history by becoming the first High Court judge in recent memory to resign and join a political party. “Today I have entered into a new world where people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders are present. I will try my best to shoulder whatever responsibility the party will give me," Gangopadhyay said after joining the party.

Speculation has arisen regarding Gangopadhyay's potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bengal's Tamluk constituency, representing the BJP.

Also Read : Judges shouldn’t give TV interviews on pending cases, or else…: SC on Calcutta HC judge speaking to local TV channel

Gangopadhay, 62, commenced his tenure at the high court as an additional judge in 2018 and was subsequently appointed as a permanent judge in July 2020. With retirement slated in three months, he transitions from a career in the West Bengal Civil Service to practicing law, a move he made approximately a decade ago.

Sparked Many Rows

Justice Gangopadhyay has been involved in many controversies during his tenure at the Calcutta High Court since May 2018. He defied orders of larger Benches, had run-ins with lawyers and the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal, had a dispute with a fellow judge at the High Court and also gave an interview to a TV channel on a case he was hearing. His rulings on education-related issues in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state stirred political debates, too.

Since 2022, he has passed many orders directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal. Justice Gangopadhyay terminated more than 32,000 teacher appointments in one of his orders. Later, a Division Bench stayed the order.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!