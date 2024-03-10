Several opposition leaders have expressed their shock regarding the sudden resignation of the Election Commissioner Arun Goel before the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the widespread concern across the nation regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also slammed the Centre and said that the government is uninterested in ensuring a transparent and impartial electoral process. Also Read: Lok Sabha polls LIVE The resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel was announced on Saturday and subsequently accepted by the President. “This is quite shocking; just before the declaration of elections, the Election Commissioner has resigned. Now, only one Election Commissioner is there... What is happening in this Election Commission? The entire country is anxious. The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," said Venugopal told ANI. “Earlier, they removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection body of the Election Commission and Election Commissioner. In place of CJI, they included a cabinet minister... now it has become a government affair... transparency has been lost in this process," he added.

In a post on X, he wrote, “During the 2019 elections, Mr. Ashok Lavasa had dissented against a clean chit to the PM for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Later, he faced relentless inquiries. This attitude shows the regime is hellbent on destroying democratic traditions."

"Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days. Why?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"As I have said earlier, if we do not stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship!" he said.

TMC says ‘very concerning’

Meanwhile, TMC MP Saket Gokhale said that the resignation of Goel is ‘very very concerning’.

In a post on X, Gokhale wrote, “In a sudden move, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has abruptly resigned. The post of the other EC is vacant. That leaves the Election Commission now with just 1 Chief Election Commissioner. Modi Govt has introduced a new law where Election Commissioners will now be appointed with a majority vote of PM Modi & 1 Minister chosen by him. Ergo, before 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi will now appoint 2 out of the 3 Election Commissioners after today’s resignation. This is VERY VERY concerning."