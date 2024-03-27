BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai are also on the list

Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been named among 40 star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its latest list on Wednesday.

They who would canvass for the BJP in Bihar during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Other than them, the saffron party has also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also found his place on the BJP's star campaigners list.

Several Deputy Chief Ministers were also named in the list including Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushil Kumar Modi.

On Sunday, the BJP announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while dropping three incumbent MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

For the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the BJP has come into alliance under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will contest with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as its ally.

The BJP and JD(U) have declared candidates for 17 and 16 candidates for the seats they are respectively fighting. Manjhi's party has announced his candidature from Gaya. Upendra Kushwaha is likely to enter the fray from Karakat.

Meanwhile, to kick start BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on March 31, will address a public rally in Meerut.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, alongside assembly polls in four states.

(With agency inputs)

