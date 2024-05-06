Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Goa churches call for prudent voting ahead of elections, cite constitutional values
The relationship between the Church and political parties has seen shifts over the years. In 2012, the clergy's message was anti-corruption, which then favoured the BJP under the leadership of the late Manohar Parrikar, who fostered a positive relationship between the Church and his party.
Churches in Goa held special prayers during the 'Holy Hour' on Friday and Sunday (May 3 and May 5), urging Catholics to “vote responsibly" in the upcoming elections. The prayers, recommended by Felipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the archbishop of Goa and Daman, focused on choosing candidates who uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, The Times of India reported. Remarkably, these prayers were even mentioned during a funeral service in South Goa, highlighting the church's commitment to civic engagement.