Churches in Goa held special prayers during the 'Holy Hour' on Friday and Sunday (May 3 and May 5), urging Catholics to “vote responsibly" in the upcoming elections. The prayers, recommended by Felipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the archbishop of Goa and Daman, focused on choosing candidates who uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, The Times of India reported. Remarkably, these prayers were even mentioned during a funeral service in South Goa, highlighting the church's commitment to civic engagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to be fully involved in public and social life. We pray during this Holy Hour so that these elections take place in a disciplined manner, and we are able to elect a responsible candidate. To responsibly cast our votes, we need the prayers, which when made unitedly, hold strength," the prayer recited before the commencement of the Holy Hour proclaimed, TOI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The South Goa Lok Sabha constituency is set to cast their votes on May 7, during the third phase of the 2024 elections. The results for this constituency will be declared on June 4. This year, voters in South Goa are displaying increased enthusiasm about exercising their electoral rights. Key candidates contending for the seat include Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Capt. Viriato Fernandez from the Indian National Congress.

While no specific party or candidate was endorsed, the initiative is seen as an indirect support for Congress, a perception shared among the clergy, according to observers. The relationship between the Church and political parties has seen shifts over the years. In 2012, the clergy's message was anti-corruption, which then favoured the BJP under the leadership of the late Manohar Parrikar, who fostered a positive relationship between the Church and his party, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the current Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, noted that relations are not as amicable now, despite his efforts. "My photos with the priests may not have been circulated, but I have met everyone. I held closed-door meetings. Why should there be a fight between religion for politics and votes? I have made a request (for support)," Sawant told TOI in an interview.

Additionally, the Church reiterated its call for prudent voting through the latest edition of its bulletin 'Renewal'. The bulletin highlighted the critical impact of each vote and the importance of focusing on the national good rather than personal gain. “It would be anti-nation, if a citizen does not cast a vote because in the present political scenario where simple majority is the rule of winning an election, even a single vote can make a difference," stated Fr Aleixo Menezes in the editorial “Democratic Prudence," as per the report.

The editorial further emphasized that casting a vote should be guided by constitutional values and not by short-term incentives or personal affiliations. “...democratic prudence during elections is the exercising of the right to vote for our nation. Freedom to choose the representatives is the backbone of a Republic. This freedom has to be exercised by practicing the virtue of prudence. The Constitution remains supreme and based on the principles enshrined therein, the voter democratically and prudently casts his/her vote," the editorial concluded.

