‘Rahul Gandhi will go for ‘vacation’ Akhilesh Yadav will ‘sing songs’ after Lok Sabha polls result,’ says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the former will go abroad for a vacation and the latter will be singing after the results of Lok Sabha polls will be out on June 4.
