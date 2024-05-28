Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the former will go abroad for a vacation and the latter will be singing after the results of Lok Sabha polls will be out on June 4.

As reported by ANI in Varanasi on Monday, Singh said, “In the sixth phase, we are about to touch the 400 mark and in the seventh phase, we will be crossing the 400 mark and that day, Akhilesh Yadav will be singing songs and Rahul Gandhi will go for his foreign trips as no option will be left for them. This country wants a strong government, not a compelled government."

Talking about developmental works done in Varanasi during PM's tenure, Singh said, “Varanasi is the land of Kashi and whoever comes here is only at the orders of Baba Vishwanath. PM Modi is contesting elections from here... Only development has been given importance. The development done by PM Modi is being discussed..."

"People are enthusiastic. Only development has been given importance. The development done by PM Modi is being discussed...". said Giriraj Singh.

Varanasi stands as a stronghold for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, making it the focal point of anticipation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi has secured significant victories in the constituency in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. The Congress has nominated Ajay Rai as their candidate against PM Modi, who represents the joint Opposition INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has previously contested against PM Modi in Varanasi during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, finishing third on both occasions. This marks the third time Rai will compete against Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.

In the 2019 elections, PM Modi secured the seat with an overwhelming majority, amassing over 6,74,664 votes and commanding a vote share of 63.6 percent. In 2014, the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a notable showdown between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and then-chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

