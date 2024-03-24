Actress Kangana Ranaut is likely to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. Ranaut, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to fight from Mandi seat from BJP's ticket, as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, Kangana Ranaut hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ranaut, 37, once told the media that she was a big fan of PM Modi. "As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have the right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model," the actress said in an old interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranaut was recently seen during the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on 22 January.

Kangana took to social media platform X to share a video of herself in which she is seen loudly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. She captioned the post, "Ram aa gaye." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana on Saturday visited the Baglamukhi and Jwala Devi temples on her 37th birthday. She will soon be seen in Emergency, playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The National Award recipient has also bagged a role in Kannappa.

Kangana has also begun shooting for the third part of Tanu Weds Manu. The film is being directed by Vijay, who had also directed Kangana in Thalaivii. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Queen 2 is also reportedly on the pipeline. In an interview with News18, Queen's director Vikas Bahl said, "I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen". Ranaut won the 'Best Actress' National Award in 2014 for the critically acclaimed film Queen.

