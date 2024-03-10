TMC candidate list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: Check full list
Among the big names that popped up include Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Gopal Lama from Darjeeling, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 10 March announced the list of 42 names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Brigade Ground in Kolkata.
