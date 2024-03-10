TMC candidate list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: Check full list

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 10 March announced the list of 42 names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

The announcement was made at the party’s mega rally ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, which is being led by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Among the big names that popped up include Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Gopal Lama from Darjeeling, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore.

Here's the entire list:

Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik

Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

Malda North: Prasun Banerjee

Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan

Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman

Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan

Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan

Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra

Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari

Bangaon: Biswajit Das

Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum: Sougata Roy

Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

Joynagar: Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh

Kolkata South: Mala Roy

Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay

Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed

Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee

Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee

Medinipur: June Malia

Purulia: Shantiram Mahato

Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad

Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal

Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy

Bishnupur: Sujata Khan

Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 22 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won 18, while the Congress won two seats. The tally was lower than the 2014 general elections when the Mamata Banerjee-led party had won in 34 of the 42 seats.

As part of Opposition's INDIA bloc, the TMC said that it could'nt arrive at a seat-sharing formula with the Congress party. On Sunday morning, TMC announced that the West Bengal chief minister is not going to have any seat adjustment with Congress in West Bengal as part of the INDIA.

