TMC candidate list for Lok Sabha polls 2024: Check full list

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 10 March announced the list of 42 names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Brigade Ground in Kolkata.
The announcement was made at the party’s mega rally ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, which is being led by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Among the big names that popped up include Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Gopal Lama from Darjeeling, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore.
Here's the entire list:
Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik
Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy
Darjeeling: Gopal Lama
Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani
Balurghat: Biplab Mitra
Malda North: Prasun Banerjee
Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan
Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman
Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan
Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan
Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra
Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari
Bangaon: Biswajit Das
Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik
Dum Dum: Sougata Roy
Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar
Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam
Joynagar: Pratima Mondal
Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar
Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee
Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh
Kolkata South: Mala Roy
Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay
Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed
Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee
Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee
Medinipur: June Malia
Purulia: Shantiram Mahato
Bankura: Arup Chakraborty
Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar
Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad
Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha
Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal
Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy
Bishnupur: Sujata Khan
Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya
Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 22 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won 18, while the Congress won two seats. The tally was lower than the 2014 general elections when the Mamata Banerjee-led party had won in 34 of the 42 seats.
As part of Opposition's INDIA bloc, the TMC said that it could'nt arrive at a seat-sharing formula with the Congress party. On Sunday morning, TMC announced that the West Bengal chief minister is not going to have any seat adjustment with Congress in West Bengal as part of the INDIA.
