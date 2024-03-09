Amid, PM Narendra Modi's claim ‘Ab ki baar, NDA sarkar, 400 paar…’, a survey shows though the alliance will witness a landslide win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, it is likely to full short of 400 target by a few seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the TN-ETG Research survey, the NDA is likely to win 358-398 seats, while I.N.D.I.A might gain about 110 to 130.

The report further cites, YSRCP is hopeful for 21-22, BJD about 10-11 and others will be around 11-15.

Though NDA has a major vote bank in the hindi heartland, it lacks advantages in Karnataka, Kerala, Bengal, Odisha and other states.

Currently, if you look at the assembly poll number, it shows the party is in power in 12 states on its own, while the Congress, the second largest national party, has only 3. The Aam Aadmi Party, with its government in Delhi and Punjab, is third among national parties.

The BJP, which rules the centre, is in power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

General elections are due in April-May. No formal dates have been announced.

Candidates announced for Lok Sabha polls 2023 Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP have started announcing their list of candidates.

The Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections on Friday for seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka and six from Chhatisgarh, four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

Meanwhile, BJP had earlier released its list of candidates for the 195 constituencies included nearly 155 seats the party had won in the 2019 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while heavyweights like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from their current Gandhinagar and Lucknow seats respectively

(With inputs from agencies)

