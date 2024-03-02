Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has refuted reports that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur, the high profile seat in Punjab represented by Bollywood star Sunny Deol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yuvraj Singh, 42, said his passion continues to lie in helping people and reaffirmed his commitment to his philanthropic endeavors.

“Contrary to media reports, I am not contesting elections from Gurdaspur," Yuvraj Singh said in a post on microblogging platform X. The clarification comes when the Bharatiya Janata Party is about to release its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls scheduled in April-May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities," the former star all rounder said.

Singh's denial comes amid media reports that he may contest on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur. This after local member of parliament and Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, often criticised for abandoning his his constituency, said he was not keen on his re-election bid.

Former India cricketer Singh had, along with his mother Shabnam Singh, recently met Union minister Nitin Gadkari intensifying the speculation of his political ambitions.

Gurdaspur has history of celebrity MPs. Before Sunny Deol, the constituency was also won by late actor Vinod Khanna four times -1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Deol won the the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket defeating Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar later joined the BJP in May 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deol has faced political criticism too. Recently, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at Sunny Deol over his "absence" from the constituency and reminded him that politics meant serving and being available to the people round the clock. The Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged that despite being elected from Gurdaspur, the BJP MP is not aware of the basic topography of Pathankot.

Earlier in December, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had addressed the public in Punjab's Gurdaspur had taken a jibe over the absence of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol from his constituency. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that “big people" like Sunny Deol will not do anything and the people must vote for his party in the general elections scheduled for next year.

In September 2023, Sunny Deol too had said that he was not fit for politics. After Gadar 2 success, Deol had appeared on a TV show where he had said, “I am not fit for politics....I will not like to contest elections anymore. It will be good if I continue to work only as an actor."lso {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

