Lok Sabha polls 2024: NDA seat-sharing finalised in Maharashtra, announcement soon, say sources
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to field candidates on 29 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, according to a report. However, another report, suggested that the BJP is expected to contest elections on more than 32 seats in the state
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is speculated to get 13 seats, while Ajit Pawar faction of NCP will get six seats in the seat-sharing formula that is being worked out among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Maharashtra.
