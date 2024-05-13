Lok Sabha Polls 2024: ‘New govt in June, no need to wait for Modi's retirement in September 2025,’ says Shashi Tharoor
On AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's remarks regarding PM Narendra Modi's ‘retirement age’, Shashi Tharoor wondered whether the BJP would make an exception for one person, adding that when results are out, Modi will not be PM — implying that Congress and allies would have won.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not continue as India's leader beyond June 4, when the 2024 Lok Sabha election results are announced, PTI reported. This came amid speculation about Modi's anticipated tenure till September 2025, when he turns 75.