Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Commenting on the recent ‘no-family’ remark made by RJD chief Lalu Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JKNC leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that voters are not swayed by such statements. He stated that the opposition has never gained any advantages from such rhetoric. As reported by PTI, Abdullah said, “I was never in favour of such slogans (statements) and we have never benefited from them. Voters are not influenced by such things, they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved." Also Read: Countering Lalu Prasad jibe: Why BJP's ‘Modi ka Parivaar’ trend is déjà vu moment for Congress-led INDIA coalition JKNC leader further added, “We do self-goal by giving such statements and allow (PM) Modi to score. We should raise issues concerning people. Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, family...these things don't work." Also Read: ‘Modi Ka Parivar’: From ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ to ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’, how BJP weaponises Opposition jibes at PM Modi While speaking at the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, Lalu Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spreading hatred under the guise of religion. Earlier on Monday, in a united move against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaved his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Soon after, while addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Adilabad, PM Modi reacted to the RJD Chief's remarks. He said, “The leaders of the INDI-Alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are becoming nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad', they have started saying that Modi has no family," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: PM Modi in Bengal: Modi Ka Parivar — ‘Mothers, sisters, daughters stand as shield when...’

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people in the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are in Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. They say 'Nene Modi Kutumbam' (I'm Modi family)," he said.

In 2019, after the Prime Minister introduced the “Chowkidar" slogan, both BJP leaders and members of the public adopted the prefix “Main Bhi Chowkidar" to their names.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!