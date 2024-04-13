P Chidambaram predicts a strong victory for the INDIA bloc in Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, with improved performance expected in some northern states as well.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is positive that INDIA bloc is likely to set a stupendous victory in the Southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka but it would be difficult to predict outcomes in other states.

"I cannot speak for all the states. I can confidently predict that the INDIA bloc will record a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the two fronts (UDF and LDF) will share the 20 seats, leaving nothing to the BJP. In Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress governments are popular and Congress will get many more seats than in 2019," Chidambaram told PTI.

He is, however, positive that Congress is likely to show vastly improved performance in some 'northern states' as well. He said, "there are also encouraging reports about the INDIA bloc from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi."

Lok Sabha election 2024: Mamata Banerjee as a "key player" The former finance minister also cited West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a "key player" in this election and said that her ability to hold the fort in the state will strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Chidambaram said, "Undoubtedly, she is a key player in this election. Her ability to hold the fort in West Bengal will strengthen the INDIA combination."

'Appeasement' is the BJP's code word PM Narendra Modi accusing the Opposition parties of appeasement politics and calling them a "band of anti-Hindu politicians bent on breaking India up" is the BJP's strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

"This is the BJP's calculated strategy to paint the entire Opposition as anti-Hindu and to boost Narendra Modi's credentials as the saviour of Hindus. Hinduism is not in danger. Narendra Modi is asking Hindus to imagine fears that do not exist. 'Appeasement' is the BJP's code word for its anti-minority stand," he opined.

(With PTI inputs)

