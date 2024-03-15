PM Modi gears up for Lok Sabha polls with 'Abki Baar 400 paar,' plans roadshow in Hyderabad. BJP expected to make gains in southern states as per opinion poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad and address a public gathering in southern Kerala on Friday as he prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the slogan 'Abki Baar 400 paar,'.

Additionally, Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu as part of his campaign efforts on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per the Mega Opinion Poll conducted by news18, the NDA government is anticipated to make significant gains in the southern states of India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Here is what the opinion poll suggests:

Telangana According to the opinion poll, the BJP is anticipated to make significant strides in Telangana, projected to secure 8 out of 17 seats. Conversely, the ruling Congress party is expected to win 6 seats, with BRS's seat share diminishing to just 2, as per the poll's predictions.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao emerged victorious in 9 out of the 17 seats in Telangana, while the BJP secured 4 seats. The Congress and AIMIM clinched 3 and 1 seats, respectively.

Tamil Nadu According to the opinion poll, the DMK-Congress alliance is anticipated to secure victory in 30 out of the 39 seats in the southern state, marking a slight decline from its performance in 2019.

Interestingly, the BJP, which has yet to form an alliance in the state, is projected to win 5 seats, as per the opinion poll.

If these predictions hold true, it would be a significant boost for the BJP, which is striving to expand its presence in the southern region, where it has historically faced challenges.

The DMK-Congress alliance is forecasted to capture 51% of the votes, as indicated by the opinion poll.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-Congress alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu, securing victory in 38 out of the 39 seats, while the AIADMK managed to win just 1 seat.

Kerala According to the opinion poll, the Congress-led UDF is expected to win 14 out of the 20 seats in Kerala while the ruling LDF is expected to get 4.

In 2019, UDF had registered a landslide victory in Kerala, winning 18 seats while the CM Pinaryi Vijayan-led alliance won just 2.

The opinion poll projected that INDIA bloc will get 47% of the vote share while LDF would win just over 32% of the votes.

Karnataka According to the opinion poll, the NDA is poised to replicate its performance from 2019 in the crucial southern state, securing victory in 25 out of the 28 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress is anticipated to secure only 3 seats. In Karnataka, the BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with JD(S). In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, the only southern state where the party holds significant influence. The Congress and JD(S), who formed an alliance, managed to secure just one seat each.

The outcome of the previous elections was a significant boost for the BJP, particularly since the party had lost control of the state to the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the 2018 assembly polls. However, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government, the BJP came to power in Karnataka but faced defeat in the May 2023 elections.

The opinion poll has revealed intriguing projections for Andhra Pradesh, indicating a substantial boost for the recently formed BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance.

According to the projections, the BJP-led NDA alliance is expected to secure 18 out of the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Conversely, the YSR Congress, led by Jagan Reddy, which achieved a remarkable victory in 2019, is projected to win only 7 seats in 2024.

The BJP, TDP, and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena recently forged an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, TDP will contest 17 seats, BJP 6, and Jana Sena 2.

In the 2019 elections, the YSR Congress dominated Andhra Pradesh, winning 22 out of the state's 25 seats. Reddy's party also emerged victorious in the assembly elections held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls. The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP secured just 3 seats, marking a decline of 12 compared to its performance in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

