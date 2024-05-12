Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi stresses empowerment, infrastructure growth in pre-election interview. Key Highlights
PM Modi highlighted India’s ascent from being one of the 'Fragile 5' economies to achieving the status of the fastest-growing economy globally. He credited his government's policies for keeping inflation at historically low levels and significantly reducing unemployment.
Ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a detailed interaction with HT’s R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury, elaborated on his government's accomplishments and visions for India's future, underlining his confidence in the BJP’s governance model without resorting to populist schemes.