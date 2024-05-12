Ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a detailed interaction with HT’s R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury, elaborated on his government's accomplishments and visions for India's future, underlining his confidence in the BJP’s governance model without resorting to populist schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key highlights from the interview Modi emphasized that his administration’s record of effective governance over the last decade negated the need for electoral freebies. “People realize that we have worked hard for them in the last 10 years. People have seen the difference in their lives," Modi stated, attributing his confidence to the tangible developments under his government which transformed India from one of the 'Fragile 5' economies to the fastest-growing economy globally.

The Prime Minister highlighted significant achievements such as more than doubling the number of airports and significantly extending the national highway network. Modi also noted the digital payment revolution in India and strides in defense exports, reinforcing the economic and infrastructural strides taken. “We have liberated the country from legacy issues," he added, citing the reduction of NPAs and the abrogation of Article 370 as milestones that ushered in a new era of peace in Jammu & Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking forward, Modi articulated a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, laying out plans that go beyond mere electoral cycles. “In these 10 years, we’ve shown the world that true progress is about empowering every citizen and giving them the tools they need to succeed," he remarked, pointing to widespread access to free rations, bank accounts, toilets, and quality healthcare as evidence of his government’s commitment to empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Addressing the opposition's strategy, Modi criticized their focus on divisive and regressive politics, specifically their approach to wealth redistribution and reservations, which he described as detrimental to the interests of SC, ST, and OBC communities.

On the electoral front, Modi expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects, predicting gains across various states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and several southern states, attributing the expected success to the populace's disillusionment with corruption, dynastic politics, and minority appeasement by opposition parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of strategy for the southern states, Modi rejected the notion of political conquest, instead emphasizing service and inclusivity. “We do not subscribe to a mindset of conquest. We are working with a feeling of service towards 140 crore Indians," he stated, criticizing the corruption and governance failures of the INDI Alliance in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister concluded by reflecting on the BJP’s foundational philosophy of 'Nation First', the vibrancy of Indian democracy, and his personal commitment to the nation’s progress without a trace of complacency: “Our vision is crystal clear i.e. 24x7 for 2047," ensuring that the party remains proactive and mission-driven as it seeks a historic third term in office.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!