Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Congress is ashamed of India's success, adding that the country has ‘become strong’ in 10 years.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address four rallies in north Karnataka today — in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari.

According to BJP election management committee Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, after Modi's first rally in Belagavi, he will fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon.

The PM's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 pm. Later, he will also address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm.

Here are the top 9 quotes from Modi at his Belagavi rally “When India emerges and strengthens, everyone feels proud. But Congress has grown so far from National interest, for so engrossed in the welfare of their family that it does not like the country's achievements... They have started feeling ashamed of every achievement made by us.."

“BJP government removed the colonial laws of the criminal justice system. Now in our 'Nyay Sanhita', we have prioritised justice for our citizens more than punishment. Laws pertaining to terrorism have been strengthened, and laws about atrocities on others have been severed. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has new provisions for electronic evidence. After being implemented on 1 July, it will help every citizen of the country."

“Congress has gone away from national interest, entangled in interest of a family."

Bringing the topic of MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case in Karnataka, PM Modi during the Belagavi rally attacked Congress saying that they "again prioritised appeasement", and added, "They don't value the lives of our daughters like Neha. All they care about is their vote bank...".

“Congress is making alliance with those who praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb."

“In 10 years, India has become strong. Congress is ashamed of India's success."

“Congress 'prince' did not refer to 'atyachar' by Nawabs, Badshahs, but insults our Raja, Maharajas," says Modi in attack on Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress wants to take over people's wealth, redistribute among its vote bank."

“Congress taking help of banned PFI to win Wayanad LS seat," Modi alleged at Karnataka poll rally. The seat voted on April 27 and saw 72.70 percent voter turnout. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Karnataka, there are a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats. For the general election, 14 seats had their polling on April 26, with the remaining seats scheduled for May 7.

The 14 seats set for polling on May 7 in Karnataka are Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.

Historically, the BJP has consistently performed well in Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, irrespective of State Assembly outcomes. It stands out as the only southern state where the BJP has a strong foothold. In the 2019 elections, the party secured victory on 25 out of 28 seats, with the Congress winning just one seat.

(With inputs from PTI)

