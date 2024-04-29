PM Modi takes swipes at Rahul Gandhi, says India doesn't become an autocracy if ‘Yuvraj’…
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi is of the opinion that just because the opposition is not able to get power, India does not become an electoral autocracy.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed concerns raised by the opposition parties that India is heading towards an autocracy. In an interview with The Times of India, he also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as 'Yuvraj' and saying that the opposition's actions exemplify a scorched earth policy.