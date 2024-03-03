Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bhiduri and 32 more; Full list of MPs replaced in BJP's 1st candidate list
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announces first list of 195 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, replacing over 33 sitting MPs with new faces. Controversial candidates like Pragya Thakur and Ramesh Bhiduri also replaced.
BJP Candidate List 2024: With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced first list of 195 candidates. Amid this, the BJP replaced over 33 sitting MPs with new faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
