Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bhiduri and 32 more; Full list of MPs replaced in BJP's 1st candidate list

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announces first list of 195 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, replacing over 33 sitting MPs with new faces. Controversial candidates like Pragya Thakur and Ramesh Bhiduri also replaced.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur takes part in a yoga session with party leaders to mark the 6th International Day of Yoga, at the party office in Bhopal, Sunday (Photo: PTI)

BJP Candidate List 2024: With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced first list of 195 candidates. Amid this, the BJP replaced over 33 sitting MPs with new faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the list, the BJP announced its candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Of them, six candidates are sitting MPs while the other five are new faces. In Chhattisgarh, the list has four new faces. 

From Delhi, the BJP named five candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, four of them replacement of sitting MPs. In Gujarat and Rajasthan too, the party has named its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha dropping five sitting MPs. In addition to this, some controversial candidates including Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bhiduri, Parvesh Verma, Jayant Sinha also have been replaced in this years polls.

Here's a list of candidates replaced in BJP's 1st list

No. StateLok Sabha SeatCurrent BJP candidateNew candidate name
1AssamSilchar Lok Sabha seatRajdeep RoyParimal Suklabaidhya
2. AssamAutonomous District (ST) seatBBJP MP Horen Singh BeyAmar Singh Tisso 
3AssamGauhati Lok Sabha seatQueen OjaBijuli Kalita Medh
4AssamTezpur Lok Sabh seatPallab Lochan DasRanjit Dutta
5AssamDibrugarh seatMP Rameswar TeliSarbanand Sonowal
6ChhattisgarhJanjgir Champa (SC) constituencyGuharam AjgalleyKamlesh Jangde
7ChhattisgarhRaipurSunil Kumar SoniBJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal
8ChhattisgarhMahasamund seatChunni Lal SahuRoop Kumari Choudhary
9ChhattisgarhKanker (ST) seatMohan MandaviBhojraj Nag
10DelhiChandani ChowkHarsh VardhanPraveen Khandelwal
11DelhiWest Delhi seatSahib Singh VermaKamaljeet Sehrawat
12DelhiNew DelhiMeenakshi LekhiBansuri Swaraj (daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj)
13Delhi South DelhiRamesh BidhuriRamvir Singh Bidhuri
14GujaratBanaskanthaPrabhatbhai Savabhai PatelRekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary
15GujaratAhmedabad West (SC) seatKirit SolankiDineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana
16GujaratRajkot Lok Sabha seatMohanbhai Kalyanji KundariyaParshottam Rupala
17GujaratPorbandar seatRameshbhai Lavjibhai DhadukMansukh Mandaviya
18GujaratPanchmahalRatansinh Magansinh RathodRajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav
19JharkhandHazaribagh seatJayant Sinha (son of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha)Manish Jaiswal
20JharkhandLohardaga (ST) seatSudarshan BhagatSamir Oraon
21Madhya PradeshGwalior Lok Sabha seatVivek Narayan ShejwalkerBharat Singh Kushwaha
22Madhya PradeshGunaKrishnapal Singh YadavJyotiraditya Scindia
23Madhya PradeshSagar Lok Sabha seatRajbahadur SinghLata Wankhede
24Madhya PradeshTikamgarh (SC) seatVirendra KumarVirendra Khatik
25Madhya PradeshVidishaRamakant BhargavaShivraj Singh Chouhan
26Madhya PradeshBhopal seatSadhvi Pragya SinghAlok Sharma
27Madhya PradeshRatlam (ST) seat Guman Singh DamorAnita Nagar Singh Chauhan
28TripuraTripura WestPratima BhoumikBiplab Kumar Deb
29TripuraAlipurduarJohn BarlaManoj Tigga
30RajasthanChuruRahul KaswanDevendra Jhajharia
31RajasthanBharatpurRanjita KolRamswaroop Koli
32RajasthanJalore Jogeshwar GargLumbaran Choudhary
33RajasthanUdaipurArjunlal MeenaMannalal Rawat
34RajasthanBanswaraKanakmal KataraMahendra Malviya

High profile candidates

In the fist list high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The list, which has names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, comes days before the dates of Lok Sabha polls 2024 - to be held in April-May - are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow while Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Meanwhile, of the 195 constituencies, 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list, that includes includes names of 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community.

Published: 03 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST
