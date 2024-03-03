BJP Candidate List 2024: With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced first list of 195 candidates. Amid this, the BJP replaced over 33 sitting MPs with new faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the list, the BJP announced its candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Of them, six candidates are sitting MPs while the other five are new faces. In Chhattisgarh, the list has four new faces.

From Delhi, the BJP named five candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, four of them replacement of sitting MPs. In Gujarat and Rajasthan too, the party has named its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha dropping five sitting MPs. In addition to this, some controversial candidates including Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bhiduri, Parvesh Verma, Jayant Sinha also have been replaced in this years polls.

Here's a list of candidates replaced in BJP's 1st list

No. State Lok Sabha Seat Current BJP candidate New candidate name 1 Assam Silchar Lok Sabha seat Rajdeep Roy Parimal Suklabaidhya 2. Assam Autonomous District (ST) seat BBJP MP Horen Singh Bey Amar Singh Tisso 3 Assam Gauhati Lok Sabha seat Queen Oja Bijuli Kalita Medh 4 Assam Tezpur Lok Sabh seat Pallab Lochan Das Ranjit Dutta 5 Assam Dibrugarh seat MP Rameswar Teli Sarbanand Sonowal 6 Chhattisgarh Janjgir Champa (SC) constituency Guharam Ajgalley Kamlesh Jangde 7 Chhattisgarh Raipur Sunil Kumar Soni BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal 8 Chhattisgarh Mahasamund seat Chunni Lal Sahu Roop Kumari Choudhary 9 Chhattisgarh Kanker (ST) seat Mohan Mandavi Bhojraj Nag 10 Delhi Chandani Chowk Harsh Vardhan Praveen Khandelwal 11 Delhi West Delhi seat Sahib Singh Verma Kamaljeet Sehrawat 12 Delhi New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi Bansuri Swaraj (daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj) 13 Delhi South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 14 Gujarat Banaskantha Prabhatbhai Savabhai Patel Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary 15 Gujarat Ahmedabad West (SC) seat Kirit Solanki Dineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana 16 Gujarat Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya Parshottam Rupala 17 Gujarat Porbandar seat Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk Mansukh Mandaviya 18 Gujarat Panchmahal Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav 19 Jharkhand Hazaribagh seat Jayant Sinha (son of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha) Manish Jaiswal 20 Jharkhand Lohardaga (ST) seat Sudarshan Bhagat Samir Oraon 21 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Lok Sabha seat Vivek Narayan Shejwalker Bharat Singh Kushwaha 22 Madhya Pradesh Guna Krishnapal Singh Yadav Jyotiraditya Scindia 23 Madhya Pradesh Sagar Lok Sabha seat Rajbahadur Singh Lata Wankhede 24 Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh (SC) seat Virendra Kumar Virendra Khatik 25 Madhya Pradesh Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava Shivraj Singh Chouhan 26 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Alok Sharma 27 Madhya Pradesh Ratlam (ST) seat Guman Singh Damor Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan 28 Tripura Tripura West Pratima Bhoumik Biplab Kumar Deb 29 Tripura Alipurduar John Barla Manoj Tigga 30 Rajasthan Churu Rahul Kaswan Devendra Jhajharia 31 Rajasthan Bharatpur Ranjita Kol Ramswaroop Koli 32 Rajasthan Jalore Jogeshwar Garg Lumbaran Choudhary 33 Rajasthan Udaipur Arjunlal Meena Mannalal Rawat 34 Rajasthan Banswara Kanakmal Katara Mahendra Malviya

High profile candidates

In the fist list high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The list, which has names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, comes days before the dates of Lok Sabha polls 2024 - to be held in April-May - are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow while Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

Meanwhile, of the 195 constituencies, 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list, that includes includes names of 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!