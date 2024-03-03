BJP Candidate List 2024: With just months away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced first list of 195 candidates. Amid this, the BJP replaced over 33 sitting MPs with new faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
In the list, the BJP announced its candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Of them, six candidates are sitting MPs while the other five are new faces. In Chhattisgarh, the list has four new faces.
From Delhi, the BJP named five candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, four of them replacement of sitting MPs. In Gujarat and Rajasthan too, the party has named its candidates for 15 Lok Sabha dropping five sitting MPs. In addition to this, some controversial candidates including Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Bhiduri, Parvesh Verma, Jayant Sinha also have been replaced in this years polls.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE
Here's a list of candidates replaced in BJP's 1st list
|No.
|State
|Lok Sabha Seat
|Current BJP candidate
|New candidate name
|1
|Assam
|Silchar Lok Sabha seat
|Rajdeep Roy
|Parimal Suklabaidhya
|2.
|Assam
|Autonomous District (ST) seat
|BBJP MP Horen Singh Bey
|Amar Singh Tisso
|3
|Assam
|Gauhati Lok Sabha seat
|Queen Oja
|Bijuli Kalita Medh
|4
|Assam
|Tezpur Lok Sabh seat
|Pallab Lochan Das
|Ranjit Dutta
|5
|Assam
|Dibrugarh seat
|MP Rameswar Teli
|Sarbanand Sonowal
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|Janjgir Champa (SC) constituency
|Guharam Ajgalley
|Kamlesh Jangde
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur
|Sunil Kumar Soni
|BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal
|8
|Chhattisgarh
|Mahasamund seat
|Chunni Lal Sahu
|Roop Kumari Choudhary
|9
|Chhattisgarh
|Kanker (ST) seat
|Mohan Mandavi
|Bhojraj Nag
|10
|Delhi
|Chandani Chowk
|Harsh Vardhan
|Praveen Khandelwal
|11
|Delhi
|West Delhi seat
|Sahib Singh Verma
|Kamaljeet Sehrawat
|12
|Delhi
|New Delhi
|Meenakshi Lekhi
|Bansuri Swaraj (daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj)
|13
|Delhi
|South Delhi
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
|14
|Gujarat
|Banaskantha
|Prabhatbhai Savabhai Patel
|Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary
|15
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad West (SC) seat
|Kirit Solanki
|Dineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana
|16
|Gujarat
|Rajkot Lok Sabha seat
|Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya
|Parshottam Rupala
|17
|Gujarat
|Porbandar seat
|Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk
|Mansukh Mandaviya
|18
|Gujarat
|Panchmahal
|Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod
|Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav
|19
|Jharkhand
|Hazaribagh seat
|Jayant Sinha (son of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha)
|Manish Jaiswal
|20
|Jharkhand
|Lohardaga (ST) seat
|Sudarshan Bhagat
|Samir Oraon
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior Lok Sabha seat
|Vivek Narayan Shejwalker
|Bharat Singh Kushwaha
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|Guna
|Krishnapal Singh Yadav
|Jyotiraditya Scindia
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sagar Lok Sabha seat
|Rajbahadur Singh
|Lata Wankhede
|24
|Madhya Pradesh
|Tikamgarh (SC) seat
|Virendra Kumar
|Virendra Khatik
|25
|Madhya Pradesh
|Vidisha
|Ramakant Bhargava
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|26
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal seat
|Sadhvi Pragya Singh
|Alok Sharma
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|Ratlam (ST) seat
|Guman Singh Damor
|Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan
|28
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Pratima Bhoumik
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|29
|Tripura
|Alipurduar
|John Barla
|Manoj Tigga
|30
|Rajasthan
|Churu
|Rahul Kaswan
|Devendra Jhajharia
|31
|Rajasthan
|Bharatpur
|Ranjita Kol
|Ramswaroop Koli
|32
|Rajasthan
|Jalore
|Jogeshwar Garg
|Lumbaran Choudhary
|33
|Rajasthan
|Udaipur
|Arjunlal Meena
|Mannalal Rawat
|34
|Rajasthan
|Banswara
|Kanakmal Katara
|Mahendra Malviya
High profile candidates
In the fist list high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The list, which has names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, comes days before the dates of Lok Sabha polls 2024 - to be held in April-May - are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow while Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.
Meanwhile, of the 195 constituencies, 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list, that includes includes names of 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community.
