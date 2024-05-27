Lok Sabha polls 2024: ‘Rahul Gandhi will not cross 40 seats, Akhilesh will not get even 4 on June 4,’ claims Amit Shah
Amit Shah predicts Congress will blame EVMs for loss, Kharge to lose job after polls. Akhilesh Yadav doubts BJP's '400 paar' slogan, says party may struggle to get 140 seats. Seventh phase of polling in UP on June 1.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the INDIA alliance and said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not cross 40 seats and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh will not get even four seats on June 4.