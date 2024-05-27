Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the INDIA alliance and said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not cross 40 seats and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh will not get even four seats on June 4.

As reported by PTI, Shah was addressing a political rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. He said that in 5 phases of Lok Sabha polls, Modi has crossed 310 seats. He added, “Rahul will not cross 40, Akhilesh will not get even four seats on June 4."

Amit Shah said that on June 4, the Congress will conduct a press conference to say they didn’t win because of EVMs. “Mallikarjun Kharge will face the consequences and lose his job after Lok Sabha polls, and Rahul, Priyanka will not be blamed for the defeat."

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP's ambitious “400 paar" slogan for the Lok Sabha polls would prove to be a hollow promise, suggesting that the party would struggle to secure even 140 seats.

Psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will not win over 272 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and further claimed that Opposition Congress is likely to win over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

“400 paar wali baat to total hawaii thi, 300 paar karna bhi BJP k liye namumkin hoga(While the 400 seats claim was flimsy, for BJP it will be difficult to win even 300 seats)", Yadav says in his prediction of seats video released on Youtube.

The upcoming seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for June 1, encompassing the Lok Sabha constituencies of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC).

(With inputs from agencies)

