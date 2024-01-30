Lok Sabha polls 2024: Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates; Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav to fight from Mainpuri
The development is significant since Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and has been negotiating the seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday sounded the bugle of Lok Sabha elections 2024 as they released the list of candidates for 16 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The list includes the name of Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav, who will contest the general elections from her current seat of Mainpuri.