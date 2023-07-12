Lok Sabha polls 2024: Second opposition meeting in Bengaluru could witness participation of 24 parties1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Up to 24 political parties, including RJD, JDU, TMC, and Shiv Sena (UBT), are expected to participate in the second opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru.
The second opposition unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru could witness the participation of up to 24 political parties including RJD, JDU, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Samajwadi Party. The meeting will be held on July 17 and 18 in a bid to continue discussions on unitedly fighting the Bhartiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
