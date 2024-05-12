Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is optimistic about his government winning a record third term in power. In an interview with Hindustan Times’ R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury, Modi elaborated on his government's accomplishments and visions for India's future. He also shared his party's agenda if they win the general elections .

Speaking to Livemint's sister publication, the prime minister said that the BJP manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' is not just about "next five years ... it is about making outlining the roadmap that will lead to a Viksit Bharat by 2047".

Eyeing a Record Third Term

"The last 10 years have only been a trailer. There is a lot that I want to do," Modi, who is eyeing a record third term in June this year, told the paper.

Speaking on what needs to be done to gain power in the Southern states, PM Modi said that they (BJP) do not subscribe to a mindset of conquest. “We are working with a feeling of service towards 140 crore Indians. For us, every part of India has to be served," he added.

Modi stressed that the BJP's connection with the people of South India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is not new. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to serving the people there, regardless of whether we are in government or not. Our karyakartas have been working selflessly for decades; many even sacrificed their lives in the process," the PM said.

PM Modi explained that people are tired of the corruption, appeasement, and family-first politics of the INDI Alliance seen in various southern states.

Looking forward, Modi articulated a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, laying out plans that go beyond mere electoral cycles. “In these 10 years, we’ve shown the world that true progress is about empowering every citizen and giving them the tools they need to succeed," he said, pointing to free rations, bank accounts, toilets, and healthcare as evidence of his government’s commitment to empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's Interview

People have seen the difference in their lives. Due to our track record, we did not need any populist measures going into elections.

We have liberated the country from legacy issues. Today, we’ve built a strong economy that will serve as the base for India’s next 25 years.

Wherever I go I see a tsunami of ‘Jan Samarthan’ (popular endorsement) for our party. Across India, people have witnessed how a strong, decisive and sensitive government has secured the nation and solidified its position in the world.

Our gains will come from all parts of the country and some of the gains will come from areas that will surprise political Pundits. You will see Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala register a significant increase in our seats.

I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP. Our message of development and progress is resonating strongly with the people of South India.

In this election, the energy and liveliness in BJP booths is palpable. I tell our party karyakartas that on the day of election take everyone along while going out to vote and create a festive and jubilant atmosphere. The world should see how joyfully and collectively India celebrates its democracy.

Ours is a strong and vibrant democracy with many different ideas, ideologies and schools of thought. They are all welcome. There can be differences in ideology but I do not think there should be hostility.

Top leadership of the Congress has not yet come to terms with being out of power. They have not been able to accept the fact that the country has moved on from them.

I am nothing but a sevak of Ma Bharati. I never think about what is next for me. I am thinking what all I can do to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of my family of 140 crore Indians.

Having filled the gaping holes left by 60 years of Congress rule in our first term and putting India on a fast track of growth in our second term, our third term will be an era of accelerated development at a scale never seen before.

