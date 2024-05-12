‘I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP,’ says PM Narendra Modi on third term | Top 10 Quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is optimistic about his government winning a record third term in power. In an interview with Hindustan Times’ R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury, Modi elaborated on his government's accomplishments and visions for India's future. He also shared his party's agenda if they win the general elections.