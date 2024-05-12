Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Narendra Modi's track record of unfulfilled promises, alleging that it contrasts with his government's achievements. He also introduced 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' with 10 war footing works, including MSP for farmers and full statehood for Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's track record with fulfilling promises.

In a press conference today, Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi has not fulfilled his previous election campaign promises, unlike the Delhi state government. He listed the 24x7 power for all, smart cities and bullet trains promises as examples, alleging that these have either been abandoned or left incomplete.

In contrast he claimed, Kejriwal's government (in Delhi) has fulfilled every poll promise — be it public schools, mohalla clinics and free electricity for all.

Kejriwal ki Guarantee “People have to take call whether to go for 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' or 'Modi Guarantee'. The latter is a ‘brand’," he said speaking to the media on May 12, a day after his release from jail on interim bail. The AAP leader then went on to announce 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', listing 10 works to be done on war-footing.

"Kejriwal's guarantees include 24X7 power, good education, health facilities in villages, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it. 'Freeing' Indian land from Chinese control, shutting down Agniveer scheme are also our guarantees," the AAP national convener added.

"We worked on management to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said.

“Farmers will be provided MSP as per Swaminathan Commission report, full statehood to Delhi also part of my guarantees," Kejriwal added.

‘BJP's Washing Machine’ "BJP inducts all corrupt people in their party. BJP's washing machine will be dismantled publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country," he said.

Taking a shot at the opposition, Kejriwal also claimed that it was the BJP's plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest, “but this did not fructify".

Answering a question the Delhi CM said he doesn't expect the BJP to win any seats in the national capital. He added that the announcement was made without consulting with INDI Alliance partners. He also refused to say if he would put himself forward as PM candidate if INDI Alliance wins the general elections.

“I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfil these guarantees," he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

