Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance talks ended without any fruitful solution and now both parties have decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 solo.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal denied that there were no alliance talks with BJD and his recent visit to Delhi was focused on preparations for the upcoming elections

"There was no talk on alliance and we (BJP) will go to polls alone," Samal said as quoted by news agency PTI.

“We had gone to Delhi to hold discussions with the central leaders on our preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. No talks on alliance or seat-sharing with any party were held during the meeting. The BJP will contest the twin polls on its own strength."

What went wrong? According to sources close to PTI, the alliance talks hit hurdles primarily over seat-sharing ratios. While both parties had initially agreed on the idea of a pre-poll alliance, disagreements emerged over the distribution of seats. The BJD sought to contest over 100 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, a proposition the BJP found unacceptable. Conversely, the BJP sought 14 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, a demand rejected by the BJD.

In the 2019 general elections, BJD secured 12 Assembly seats, while BJP won eight in Odisha.

"The BJD is demanding about 75% of the assembly seats which is not acceptable to us," a senior BJP leader said, adding such a situation would adversely affect the prospect of the saffron party in the state.

Meanwhile, BJD leadership claimed"It would be suicidal for us if we contest in less than 10 LS seats."

Both parties had an alliance for around 11 years between 1998 and 2009, contesting three Lok Sabha and two assembly elections together. The BJD-BJP pact was formed in 1998, orchestrated by senior leaders Bijay Mohapatra and the late Pramod Mahajan

