Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'No NEP and NEET, govt exam in Tamil', here's what DMK manifesto promises
Tamil Nadu's DMK party released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections in presence of CM MK Stalin and other party leaders.
Tamil Nadu's DMK party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The DMK manifesto was out in the presence of state CM CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders. The ruling party of Tamil Nadu also unveiled first list of candidates that will be contesting in the upcoming General Election. These include North Chennai-Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; South Chennai- Thamizhachi Thangapandian; Central Chennai-Dayanidhi Maran; Sriperumbudur- TR Baalu; Thiruvanamalai- Annadurai; Nilgiris-A Raja, and Thoothukudi-Kanimozhi.