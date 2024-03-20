Tamil Nadu's DMK party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The DMK manifesto was out in the presence of state CM CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders. The ruling party of Tamil Nadu also unveiled first list of candidates that will be contesting in the upcoming General Election. These include North Chennai-Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; South Chennai- Thamizhachi Thangapandian; Central Chennai-Dayanidhi Maran; Sriperumbudur- TR Baalu; Thiruvanamalai- Annadurai; Nilgiris-A Raja, and Thoothukudi-Kanimozhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After unveiling the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "The manifesto of DMK is always an important one for us. I thank our leader MK Stalin for allowing me to head the manifesto committee and thank all the committee members. We saw how much this Dravidian model government has done for the people of the state. This election manifesto will help us to take our Dravidian model all over India. I am sure of securing not only 40 seats in Tamil Nadu but a good number of seats in the country too...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Highlights of DMK’s manifesto DMK-supremo MK Stalin has reiterated that CAA and Uniform civil code (UCC) will not be implemented

LPG will be sold for ₹500, Petrol for ₹75 and Diesel for ₹65

500, Petrol for 75 and Diesel for 65 Tamil Nadu will not implement National Education Policy and NEET.

Till the office of Governor is abolished, a Governor to the State should be appointed in consultation with the CM of the State.

Thirukural will be made as ‘National Book’

33% reservation for women in parliament and assembly will be implemented immediately.

Exam will be conducted in Tamil for Union Government Jobs

A separate financial statement will be filed for the Railway Department.

DMK has promsied Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils who returned to India

CM MK Stalin also promised ₹1000 monthly money for women if comes to pwer again in the state.

Toll gates in National Highways will be taken, DMK manifesto added. Congress to contest 9 seats in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Puducherry as DMK finalises deal

Recently, DM finalised the Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement with ally Congress. The ruling DMK has allotted nine seats to ally Congress in Tamil Nadu and a lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry. While DMK will be contesting from the remaining 21 Lok Sabha seats. The DMK will be contesting from- Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Pollachi, Nilgiris (SC), Coimbatore, Theni, Arani, Perambalur, Erode, Thanjavur, Tenkasi (SC), and Thoothukudi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

